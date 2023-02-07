Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

LRCDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

