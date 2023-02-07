Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

