Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KHNGY opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

