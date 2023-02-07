KonPay Tops One Day Volume of $2.55 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $2.55 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

