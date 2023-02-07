Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.90 ($10.65) and last traded at €9.89 ($10.63). 327,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.88 ($10.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.33) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($11.08) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

