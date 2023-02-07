Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 497 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 1,540,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

