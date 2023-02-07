KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $874,029.54

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $874,029.54 and approximately $121,015.90 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00224278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,225,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,225,361 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,227,923.67863016. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00730764 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $123,124.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

