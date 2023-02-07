Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,128,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. 266,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

