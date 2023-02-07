Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 9,505,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,259,766. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

