Joseph Group Capital Management Makes New $813,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 359,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,732,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $470.88. 824,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

