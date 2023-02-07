Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.14. 530,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

