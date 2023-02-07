John G. Sznewajs Sells 55,170 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.32. 1,338,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.
