Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.79-$4.83 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $181.46. 518,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.53. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $164.49 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.