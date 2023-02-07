Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday.
Iteris Price Performance
ITI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 340,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,657. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
