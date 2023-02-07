iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 20%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

iSign Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSign Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSign Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.