iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $265.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

