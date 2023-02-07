iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,998.3% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $192.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,625,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

