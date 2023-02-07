iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 18.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $226.37. 75,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

