iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 1,318,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.