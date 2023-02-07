iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 1,318,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
