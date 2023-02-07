IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $571,053.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.