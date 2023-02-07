Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 16,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 24,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco India ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the third quarter worth $1,930,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 172,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.