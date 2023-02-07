Intrust Bank NA Sells 881 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.76. The company had a trading volume of 393,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,337. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $522.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

