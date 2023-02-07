Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,272,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,399,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

