Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$2.45

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock remained flat at C$0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.59.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

