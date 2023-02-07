Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insurance Australia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

