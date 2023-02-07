Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 503,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,204,103.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $284,625.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 317,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

