Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 503,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,204,103.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $284,625.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 317,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $55.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
