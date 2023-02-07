Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells 1,320 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGRY traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $34.33. 479,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

