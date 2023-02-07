Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.48. 1,789,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.57. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

