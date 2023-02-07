Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CAO Sells 4,058 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stryker Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE SYK traded down $11.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.48. 1,789,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.57. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

