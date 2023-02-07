Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) General Counsel Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SOFI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 41,107,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,466,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

