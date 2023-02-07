Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) General Counsel Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SOFI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 41,107,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,466,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
