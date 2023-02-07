Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $40.71. 123,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.