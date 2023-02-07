Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 90,579 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 90,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,312,481.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Erica Schultz sold 9,421 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $235,525.00.

Confluent Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

