Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXON stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.95. 543,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,548. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

