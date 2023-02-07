Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 478 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. 162,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

