Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 478 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alarm.com Stock Performance
ALRM traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. 162,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
