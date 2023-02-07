Insider Buying: Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Buys 111 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) insider James Hopkinson purchased 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($178.80).

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTRO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.66). 314,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.59. Metro Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £238.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

