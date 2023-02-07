Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.47 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004453 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $587.73 million and $64.47 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00444441 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.39 or 0.29440602 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00422109 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
