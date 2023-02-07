IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IGM Biosciences news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other IGM Biosciences news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.