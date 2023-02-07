iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.25 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00009153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $169.20 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00223624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002820 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

