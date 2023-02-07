Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $55.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Icade Price Performance

Icade stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. Icade has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

