Humankind Investments LLC Buys 29,783 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.