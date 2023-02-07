Humankind Investments LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

