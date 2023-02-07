Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on HPP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

