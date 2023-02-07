Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.