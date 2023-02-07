Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Hub Group stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

