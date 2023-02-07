Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.20.
Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Hub Group stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
