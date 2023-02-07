Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.39. 2,048,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,122. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.