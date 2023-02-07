Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.41

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $84.69, with a volume of 524918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 256,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.