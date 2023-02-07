Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $170.93. 2,099,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,192. The company has a market cap of $330.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,018 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

