HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.66

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.66 and last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 134286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

