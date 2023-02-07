Head to Head Survey: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upexi and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.33 -$2.10 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.17 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00 MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upexi and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upexi currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.68%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Upexi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55% MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Upexi has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Upexi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About MariMed

(Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

