Head to Head Contrast: EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMAV and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors 189.04% -225.94% -43.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMAV and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 510.42%.

Risk and Volatility

EMAV has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMAV and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $24.30 million 3.41 -$100.77 million $0.47 1.96

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats EMAV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

