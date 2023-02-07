Handelsbanken Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Market Perform

Handelsbanken cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.75.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SKFRY opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.